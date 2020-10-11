The Regional Food Distribution Association’s executive director is hoping nearly $200,000 in federal funding will carry the organization through to the new year.
On Sept. 17, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski announced more than $410,000 from the federal government’s $100-million Emergency Fund for food security for Northwestern Ontario agencies.
The RFDA is receiving $198,150 of that money and executive director Volker Kromm said depending on several variables, the funding should help the agency, which distributes food to all of the region’s food banks, sustain its food supply until after the Christmas season.
But Kromm noted the organization’s geographic area that receives its services has grown and the cost of transportation has increased and food prices have nearly tripled in recent years.
“It’s really changed what we do,” he said. “It’s much more than local food banks here which we still service them but right now as we’re working together we’re trying to rationalize how we service them and what we provide.”
The RFDA has committed to provide healthier food and more food so people don’t have to visit food banks as often.
“These are all costs that were not budgeted for and we’re looking at ways of changing the model so that we can sustain it,” said Kromm. “Funding from the federal government is really, really important for the sustainability piece and allows us to work with the partners further out in the region.”
The summer months were quiet at food banks not just in Thunder Bay, but across Canada. Kromm said he believes that’s because people had a steady income through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). But since the school year started, food banks have seen a 50 per cent increase in visitors.
Kromm added he hopes this round of funding will help deal with a potential second wave of COVID-19 but noted the Christmas giving season will also affect how far this funding goes.
Without traditional food drives, high food prices and the end of CERB, he’s worried the holiday season could be tough.
“Especially if the second wave of the coronavirus hits,” he said.
Also receiving funding on Thursday was the Canadian Red Cross ($100,000), Our Kids Count ($10,000), Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation ($20,000), The Salvation Army in Fort Frances ($15,000), Naicatchewenin First Nation ($21,700), Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing ($20,000) and Big Grassy First Nation ($20,000).
The Northwind Family Ministries also received $8,360 for its Cooking for Life program, which teaches individuals how to cook with healthier foods.
Program co-ordinator Kyla Tempelman said the funds will be used to buy ingredients for participants as well as for equipment to hold the classes online.
“I would like to say it’s giving them those skills and techniques that they can go then and transform (the food),” she said. “They have the tools and skills that they can turn it into a meal.”
Participants can learn how to transform a pumpkin into pumpkin soup instead of pulling a box of something like macaroni and cheese out for dinner, Tempelman said.
Powlowski said he hopes there won’t be a large gap for people transitioning from CERB to Employment Insurance and the need for food banks will remain reasonable this fall.
“There is always a need there for food banks and people not having enough to eat,” he said. “Even in the good times, there is a need for food banks but especially under COVID-19, there has been a much greater need — people without work or who have fallen through the cracks.”
