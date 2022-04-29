Emergency food shipments to some hard-hit remote Northwestern Ontario First Nations continued this week to help ride out ongoing cases of COVID-19.
“These food deliveries will mean our community members can continue isolating without having the stress of worrying about how they are going to feed themselves, (so) we can keep the spread of COVID to a minimum,” Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) Chief Donny Morris said in a news release.
Free food hampers, meat and canned goods flown to KI as well as Kasabonika First Nation were provided by the Thunder Bay-based Regional Food Distribution Association.
“What is happening in (the remote First Nations) is troubling and has the potential to really disturb families and their well-being,” the association’s executive-director, Volker Kromm, said in an Independent First Nations Alliance news release.
About 2,500 kilograms of food went to Kasabonika on Thursday, after about 1,500 kilograms went to KI on April 21, said Kromm.
The food shipments “were assembled in one day,” Kromm said. “Everything came together very well,” including the arrangement of flights, Kromm said.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit, 87 of the 151 active COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction as of Wednesday were on First Nations in the Sioux Lookout district.
