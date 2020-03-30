The New Hope Fellowship Church has had to make some big changes to how they run their weekly food bank.
Normally clients would come inside the building into the food bank, but since the COVID-19 crisis, it is now run through in the parking lot.
Clients using the food bank are screened, identification is checked, social distancing marks are on the pavement and based on the size of the family, they receive a hamper.
This is the second week working under the new protocol, said Dan Stezenko, adding that last week they had 130 people.
“It’s fantastic . . . we normally give our time on Thursdays and it is what we love to do,” added Stezenko.
The guideline have been established by the Regional Food Distribution Association in coordination with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
“Everyone is really happy with the setup, it has been seamless and has been a good transition,” he said.
-
HAMPERS BEING DELIVERED
Delivery of food hampers to community members unable to leave their homes is coming soon to Thunder Bay.
The Regional Food Distribution Association announced late on Wednesday it will soon be able to deliver food hampers to those who cannot pick the hampers up at designated locations. Those individuals include seniors, the infirm, people wIth mobility challenges or disabilities and individuals without the ability to pick up hampers or prepared meals.
“We will deliver to those that are out of options,” stated a news release issued by the RFDA, adding it will serve those that cannot access the food bank, a soup kitchen or don’t have family or friends able to provide food safely.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization is the first corporation to offer financial help for the deliveries, but the RFDA says more money will be needed.
Volunteers and local businesses have offered to be trained and screened to deliver the food.
Anyone in need of a hamper delivered should call 211, whose operators will screen and conduct eligibility interviews and prepare address lists.
“The RFDA reserves the right to limit services, to ensure that those that with serious needs are served,” stated the news release. “We do not have a bottomless well of food or funding. Please be understanding.”
(Originally published March 28, 2020)
