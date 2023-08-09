The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition Family Fair has seen some growth in the agricultural department.
After three years of not knowing if the fair would proceed, with the 2020 and 2021 versions cancelled due to COVID-19, the exhibits at the Heritage building and Dove building were toned down last year, but a revival will take place over the next five days of the event.
Starting today, both the Heritage and Dove buildings will play host to families who want to see the Townline Equestrian Centre’s newborn foal as well as the winners in the food and creative arts categories respectively.
Fair chairman and vice-president of agriculture, Basil Lychowyd, said they’ve been busy judging cookies, jams, vegetables, art and knitting among the bounty that has arrived at the CLE.
“Trying to get people back into gardening, flowering,” Lychowyd said. “(Fair director and director of creative arts Marian Benka) is 92 years old and still has that pizazz to do this. They’re doing some judging right now. Breads, flowers, jams and all kinds of things (they’re judging).”
Benka has looked after the CLE’s food and creative arts presentations since July of 1974 and was a judge of the food/creative arts prior to that.
Thursday is also a special day for the CLE and Benka’s crew as they play host to a special needs day where fair tickets are given to the less fortunate.
“On Thursday we have our special needs day where we give free tickets out to the various agencies in the city to distribute to their children who can’t come to the fair,” Benka said. “It’s children and people who can’t afford it.
“The agencies request a certain number of tickets and after we get the whole sum of them, we usually give about 1,500 tickets away free. They get a ticket for a wristband, they get free admission and they also get a ticket to come in here where they get cookies or cake and juice and a little trinket of some kind from the carnival.”
The Dove building will also have a baby contest on Sunday for children aged 18 months and under where they will be judged on curliest hair, nicest smile and strongest grip among the categories.
Admission prices are $15 for adults and $10 for kids with ride wristbands going for $45.
The fair, which began in 1890, runs from noon until midnight today through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.