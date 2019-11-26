Community members are invited to “fill the pit” at Victoriaville Centre this week for the third annual food drive that aims to collect thousands of food items to be distributed to three area organizations.
Recipients this year will include Shelter House, Grace Place, and Our Kids Count.
“We have such close relations with the groups and they have expressed that they need more,” said Brian Phillips, manager of Victoriaville.
“Their shelves are continuously being emptied and we decided as Victoriaville to help out anyway we can and this food drive is perfect.”
