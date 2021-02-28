The Regional Food Distribution Association is getting help from the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service sending food to remote northern communities.
NAPS is sending equipment to be installed in 16 different communities this winter before the winter road season ends. The equipment is being shipped in large shipping containers but it’s not big enough to fill the containers, so NAPS offered the extra space to the RFDA.
“We are always looking for affordable ways to get food to those communities that are harder for us to access,” said Volker Kromm, executive director of the RFDA, in a news release.
“The ice roads make this possible and we are thankful that NAPS has offered us the space.”
