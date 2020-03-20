Families who depend on school breakfast programs can find some relief with food packages that will be handed out at various locations in Thunder Bay today.
With schools closed until early April because of the COVID-19 virus, breakfast programs that feed children in the schools are also cancelled until schools reopen.
Roots to Harvest starting meeting with organizations last week after the school closure announcement was made and recognized there would be an unexpected interruption to meals that families count on.
