The Dew Drop Inn has started to see another increase in the number of people accessing its daily feeding program, which its executive director attributes to the rising cost of food across the country.
“We’ve had a couple of days this week where we were well over 400 and that’s high for us for the middle of the month,” said Michael Quibell. “We’re seeing a lot of new faces, more families coming to see us. It’s definitely noticeable we’re going through more food and serving more meals now.”
