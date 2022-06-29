Life's safety kit

A food kit purchased by Our Kids Count through the Food Security Fund.

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board

announced on Tuesday the 18 organizational recipients for the 2022

Food Security Fund.

The Homelessness Prevention Program — which includes the former

Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative — is a provincially-

funded program that supports Ontario’s 47 municipal service managers

to provide affordable housing and support services for people at risk

of or experiencing homelessness. The objective of the program is to

support service managers in preventing, addressing and reducing

homelessness, including chronic homelessness.

The Food Security Fund is a District of Thunder Bay Social Services

Administration Board initiative under the Homelessness Prevention

Program that aims to provide financial support to food security

initiatives in the District of Thunder Bay that help address and

prevent homelessness.

The total 2022 allocation for Food Security Fund grants is $779,440,

compared to $468,281 in 2021.

The 18 organizations that have received funding for food security

initiatives include the Dew Drop Inn Thunder Bay ($19,637), Elevate

NWO ($38,000), Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario

($19,470), Evergreen a United Neighbourhood ($75,000), John Howard

Society of Thunder Bay ($15,000), Marathon Community Collective Food

Bank ($13,000), Marjorie House ($15,561), Matawa First Nations

Management ($50,050) and the Municipality of Greenstone — Geraldton

Family Resource Centre ($11,500).

Those also receiving funding are the Northwestern Ontario Women’s

Centre ($31,017), Our Kids Count ($89,000), P.A.C.E. ($7,000),

Regional Food Distribution Association ($88,000), Roots to Harvest

($21,945), Rural Cupboard Food Bank ($66,000), Salvation Army

($45,960), Shelter House Thunder Bay ($81,900) and Urban Abbey

($91,400).

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for

giving service managers as much flexibility through HPP as there was

through CHPI,” said District of Thunder Bay Social Services

Administration Board chair Lucy Kloosterhuis. “The Food Security Fund

is a perfect example of how we can adapt provincial funding to

address the local needs of our communities.”