The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board
announced on Tuesday the 18 organizational recipients for the 2022
Food Security Fund.
The Homelessness Prevention Program — which includes the former
Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative — is a provincially-
funded program that supports Ontario’s 47 municipal service managers
to provide affordable housing and support services for people at risk
of or experiencing homelessness. The objective of the program is to
support service managers in preventing, addressing and reducing
homelessness, including chronic homelessness.
The Food Security Fund is a District of Thunder Bay Social Services
Administration Board initiative under the Homelessness Prevention
Program that aims to provide financial support to food security
initiatives in the District of Thunder Bay that help address and
prevent homelessness.
The total 2022 allocation for Food Security Fund grants is $779,440,
compared to $468,281 in 2021.
The 18 organizations that have received funding for food security
initiatives include the Dew Drop Inn Thunder Bay ($19,637), Elevate
NWO ($38,000), Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario
($19,470), Evergreen a United Neighbourhood ($75,000), John Howard
Society of Thunder Bay ($15,000), Marathon Community Collective Food
Bank ($13,000), Marjorie House ($15,561), Matawa First Nations
Management ($50,050) and the Municipality of Greenstone — Geraldton
Family Resource Centre ($11,500).
Those also receiving funding are the Northwestern Ontario Women’s
Centre ($31,017), Our Kids Count ($89,000), P.A.C.E. ($7,000),
Regional Food Distribution Association ($88,000), Roots to Harvest
($21,945), Rural Cupboard Food Bank ($66,000), Salvation Army
($45,960), Shelter House Thunder Bay ($81,900) and Urban Abbey
($91,400).
“We are grateful to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for
giving service managers as much flexibility through HPP as there was
through CHPI,” said District of Thunder Bay Social Services
Administration Board chair Lucy Kloosterhuis. “The Food Security Fund
is a perfect example of how we can adapt provincial funding to
address the local needs of our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.