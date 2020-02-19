Thunder Bay’s police chief’s frustration grows as the city continues to be left out of the millions of dollars being doled out by the province to tackle gangs and gun violence.
Ninety-three confirmed and suspected gang members or gang associates from southern Ontario were arrested in Thunder Bay between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15 of last year.
More than 393 criminal code charges were laid in that same time period with 201 of those charges being under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Police also seized 17 firearms in that timeframe, including handguns, pistols and rifles.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.