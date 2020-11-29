Though he has never been regarded as an ardent environmentalist, a major environmental organization is giving Premier Doug Ford accolades in the wake of the provincial budget unveiled in early November.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada, (NCC), which has bought up major portions of Lake Superior’s northern shoreline and placed it under protection, said Ford hit the right note by allocating $20 million over four years for protecting areas of water, land and “the rich variety of plant and animal life found there.”
The conservancy and like-minded groups have vowed to raise $1.50 for every provincial dollar invested, a NCC news release said Nov. 6.
“With NCC’s long track record of bringing together partners and donors with governments to match public investment in conservation, (the provincial investment) will have great impact in growing Ontario’s protected areas system,” NCC Ontario regional vice-president Mike Hendren said in the release.
Since its inception in 1962, the NCC has created 14 million hectares of protected areas across Canada, according to an agency backgrounder.
