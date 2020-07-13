The Port of Thunder Bay continues to see gains on grain shipments this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the port said that grain shipments are 35 per cent higher as of June 30 than the five-year average.
The increase is due to the demand for Prairie grain in Europe and the Middle East as many countries are increasing imports of staple commodities for food security during the pandemic.
Railcar unloads of grain have also increased by 10,000 cars in Thunder Bay but are flat at West Coast ports.
The longest ever single-origin grain train of 224 hopper cars carrying 22,223 metric tonnes of durum wheat was loaded in Antelope, Sask., in early June with a destination of Thunder Bay’s port.
The above-average levels of grain shipments through Thunder Bay are expected to continue through the summer.
