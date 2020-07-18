Propane equipment in a house that exploded last weekend on the outskirts of Sioux Lookout is to be analyzed by forensic engineers, the Ontario Fire Marshal said Friday.
Two people were seriously injured around 8:40 a.m. last Saturday when the explosion levelled the Goretzki Road home.
“The property was extensively damaged beyond repair with the upper structure completely displaced and consumed (by fire),” a Fire Marshal spokeswoman said Friday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.