A fallen forklift became an unexpected traffic obstacle at a busy intersection in Thunder Bay on Friday.
According to a media release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, they were called to the intersection of the Harbour Expressway and Memorial Avenue at about 3 p.m. Friday after a forklift reportedly fell off a transport truck.
The release said the truck’s load had shifted causing the forklift and a pallet holding heavy machinery equipment to fall into the intersection from the moving transport. The rear doors of the transport were taken completely off in the mishap.
Firefighters assessed the scene and nearby vehicles for possible damage or injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
A propane tank that was attached to the forklift was compromised in the fall, but was secured by fire crews.
Police also responded to the scene and were investigating.
