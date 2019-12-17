Former city councillor Larry Hebert could be released on bail today.
Hebert, who served three terms on Thunder Bay’s city council before being defeated in the 2018 municipal election, appeared in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Monday in person after being charged last month with attempted murder.
Defence lawyer David Young asked for the case to be adjourned until today as the details of a possible release proposal were being worked on, depending on whether a surety could be secured.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
