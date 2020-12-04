Former Aroland First Nation Chief William Magiskan was remembered Thursday as a “driving force” who pushed for housing, child-welfare, medical services and a unified front among fellow First Nations to ensure progress on a variety of Indigenous issues.
Magiskan died “suddenly” on Sunday, his family said. He was 68.
At Thursday’s live-streamed memorial service at Aroland’s Johnny Therriault School, Magiskan was honoured for negotiating the band’s reserve status in the early 1980s.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
