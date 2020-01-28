Larry Hebert has been released on $10,000 bail.
The former Thunder Bay city councillor is facing a charge of attempted murder and was released from custody on Monday morning following a brief bail hearing at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
The 72-year-old Hebert was an at-large councillor for three terms before being defeated in the 2018 municipal election. He was arrested on Nov. 14 after city police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Vickers Street home.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
