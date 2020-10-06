A vacant, downtown Marathon shopping plaza will be demolished to make way for a new restaurant and possibly a new grocery store later on.
Town council approved on Monday a plan by the municipality to have the former Market Fresh Mall torn down, possibly sometime this fall.
Mayor Rick Dumas said the leaky Peninsula Road building has become a potential hazard that would cost “millions” to bring back to a state where a business would want to move in.
“We have to tear it down, we have no choice,” Dumas said Monday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.