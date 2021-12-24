A chronic shortage of nurses and personal support workers at a Fort
Frances nursing home continues to keep 42 beds out of service, but
the home’s operator says it’s hopeful that some of the idled beds may
become available by the middle of next year.
Currently, the Rainycrest home has 120 residents, with two more beds
expected to become available “within the next few weeks,” a spokesman
for home operator Riverside Health Care said Thursday.
The staffing shortage — which has impacted other health-care
facilities across the province — caused Rainycrest to stop accepting
new residents in July.
“We understand the frustration and confusion this creates for those
seeking long term care placement in the community,” Riverside Health
Care president Henry Gauthier said last week in a news release.
“We are optimistic that a portion of the closed beds will be reopened
in early to mid 2022 recognizing this is dependent on our recruitment
and retention efforts at the home,” Gauthier added.
The Riverside spokesman wouldn’t say how many staffers currently work
at Rainycrest, but “between our staff and contracted agency staff, we
are meeting the needs of our 122 beds and the three hours per day per
resident of direct care.”
Provincial requirements to increase direct service hours provided to
long-term care residents should be “applauded,” but it’s put a strain
on Rainycrest’s ability to deliver, the news release said.
“Implementing the increase in direct hours of care requires
additional staff, further impacting the number of beds we have placed
(out of service),” the release said.
In 2018, the Ministry of Heath rapped Rainycrest for failing to
provide proper infection control, 24-hour nursing and other issues.
At the time, Riverside said some of those shortcomings were linked to
staffing shortages.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre confirmed last
week that “for the first time,” it is planning to use personal
support workers (PSW)s on a trial basis to assist with patient care
at the hospital.
Hospital spokesman Marcello Bernardo said it hopes to have the
equivalent of 15 full-time PSWs in place by late February or early
March.
“Adding PSWs to the team will allow our nurses to focus on acute
patient needs, while ensuring that the basic needs of our patients
are being met,” Bernardo said.
“At no point will PSWs be replacing any nursing positions.
“There is also no financial savings to the hospital with this
initiative.
“We are using more nurses at the hospital than we have ever used
before.”
