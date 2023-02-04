Tourism Thunder Bay is recognizing the 50th anniversary of Fort William Historical Park and has featured it inside and on the cover of their 2023 Experience Guide.
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, said the fort is a big part of Thunder Bay’s tourism scene in the sense that it’s been acknowledged as one of Canada’s top outdoor attractions.
Pepe credits the fort with creating many employment opportunities, including steering him into his tourism career having volunteered at the park when he was 12 years of age.
“There are a lot of folks that got their first jobs in tourism at the fort,” he said. “It shaped a lot of people’s careers.”
Pepe pointed out how the fort has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world making it a world-class destination. It was the venue for hundreds of weddings over the years, became the city’s preferred conference and meeting spot and serves as an integral historical education centre for school-aged children.
“The fort’s historical programming has been a big part of the curriculum in schools, especially with the work they’ve done and continue to do in articulating and supporting Indigenous culture,” Pepe said.
“It’s a big part of our tourism ecosystem on so many levels. Having a provincially owned attraction like the fort in Thunder Bay is something that we’re very fortunate to have and it’s not something every community in Ontario or Canada has.”
Pepe also pointed out that the fort is “incredibly popular” with cruise ship visitors.
“It’s an itinerary option for every single vessel and a lot of cruise vessel guests take motorcoach group tours there and are really drawn to that sort of programming,” he said.
“We see a big part of our touring market that we attract to Thunder Bay and around Lake Superior is also attracted to that historical programming. They want to learn about the history of the places they visit. The fort’s living history program and animation of history is something that’s really rare, and it’s really wonderfully done.”
Patrick Morash, the fort’s general manager, says things have changed post-pandemic, in terms of what people are interested in. People are returning to doing things that they hadn’t done in a long time or never thought of doing before — like making bread.
“We offer that tactile place where people can come and see and feel and smell and really actively participate in a complete experience,” Morash said. “I think there’s a real renewed interest in that sort of thing and that’s who we are. That’s what we do.”
Morash said the fort has experienced one of the busiest years in 2022 that they’ve seen in a long time, not just with weddings, but with meetings and conferences. He attributes that to people’s collective ability to be able to get together face to face again.
He confirmed that the popular Great Rendezvous will return this year after its hiatus due to the pandemic.
“The Great rendezvous is really the old mantra for Fort William historically,” he said.
“It was the transshipment point where people came from the east and west to trade goods during the summer months, and that used to be a very big summer event for us. We’re bringing that back in a very big way. We’re inviting historical re-enactors from across North America to come and participate in a re-enactment of the rendezvous and the site will be a cornerstone of the celebration activities.”
