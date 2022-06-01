The cleanup and restoration of Fort William Historical Park after severe flooding from the Kaministiquia River is almost complete, and the site will reopen on Friday.
The amount of water this year was among the top four serious floods incurred by the fort, says Patrick Morash, general manager of the park.
“Thankfully there was very little damage considering the amount of water that came across the site in a short amount of time,” he said.
“Apart from having to clean up silt from what the water left behind, there’s very little damage. A bit of erosion here and there, but no damaged equipment, no lost farm animals, no damage to buildings, so we ended up veering quite well.”
The timing of the flood couldn’t have been worse for the arriving Viking Octantis cruise ship that brought more than 370 visitors to the city last weekend. Fort William Historical Park was on the top of their list of attractions to see.
“We were certainly disappointed that we couldn’t help them out,” Morash said.
“We were on their itinerary and we’re pretty excited about that. But they were very understanding and I think that they were able to find alternate attractions or things for their guests to take in around the city. I’ve heard, and I continue to hear positive things about their first experience in the city and when they’re back in June, we’ll welcome them.”
Visitors to the fort can book tours as early as Friday and they can also reserve a campsite. The visitor centre reopened this past weekend for conferences and weddings. Full public program activities will resume on Canada Day, with summer day camps proceeding as planned through July and August.
Fort William Historical Park is one of the largest living history sites in North America and features the inland headquarters of the North West Company. In the early 19th century, it was the largest fur-trading empire in the world.
Visitors to the site will see first-hand the traditional lifestyle, culture and heritage of the Anishinaabe Indigenous people. This summer, visitors of all ages can experience activities which include summer day camps for children ages 7 to 9, night sky and solar viewing at the David Thompson Astronomical Observatory, the Canada Day celebration and Anishnawbe Keeshigun events.
