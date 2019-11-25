Enjoying the open house

An Avon booth is set up at The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue as Joel Noel (Goose) Gosselin plays in the background during the open house.

 John Nagy

A part of Thunder Bay’s south side was a beehive of activity on Saturday as the annual Downtown Fort William Christmas Open House was held in and around Victoriaville Centre.

Fourteen businesses took part in the one-day event in the downtown area that featured entertainment, beverages, baking, samples, specials, draws and giveaways.

Lori Paras, owner of The Hub Bazaar, said the south core has a new vibe these days, especially since a bar moved away from the front of Victoriaville.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you