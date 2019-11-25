A part of Thunder Bay’s south side was a beehive of activity on Saturday as the annual Downtown Fort William Christmas Open House was held in and around Victoriaville Centre.
Fourteen businesses took part in the one-day event in the downtown area that featured entertainment, beverages, baking, samples, specials, draws and giveaways.
Lori Paras, owner of The Hub Bazaar, said the south core has a new vibe these days, especially since a bar moved away from the front of Victoriaville.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.