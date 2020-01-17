An Ontario Human Rights Commission panel looking into whether or not students with reading disabilities are getting the support they need is to hold a public forum next month in Thunder Bay.
“I encourage students and their parents and other stakeholders throughout Ontario . . . to participate in our public hearings,” chief commissioner Renu Manhane said in an earlier news release about the initiative.
About 10 per cent of Ontarians experience trouble with reading, with about 80 per cent of those afflicted by dyslexia — a brain disorder that makes it difficult for someone to connect sounds of speech with words and letters on a page.
