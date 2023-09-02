The Chronicle-Journal
Nishnawbe Aski Nation held its second annual Choose Life annual general meeting this week in Thunder Bay with leaders calling the initiative a life-saving program.
Choose Life was launched in 2017 and is funded through the federal government’s Jordan Principle to bridge gaps in services providing mental health and community-based supports to promote healing and wellness.
NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse acknowledged the success of the Choose Life co-ordinators, community leaders, elders, women and youths who travelled to the city for this year’s meeting, which was held at the Best Western Plus NorWester Hotel.
“It is very important that we come together to share experiences and listen and learn about the many activities that are helping children and youth in our communities,” Fiddler and Narcisse said in a joint statement issued Friday.
“The (annual general meeting) provided a forum for excellent discussions, sharing of ideas, and best practices, and we were honoured to be in the presence of the people in communities who are doing this tremendous work.
The grand chief and deputy grand chief said they heard the need to expand Choose Life and that communities like Wapekeka, Fort Albany, Moose Factory and North Caribou Lake need spaces to house activities that the communities are running.
“We have been hearing for years that communities simply do not have space, and need capital and infrastructure to support the good work they are doing. We are ready to support them in taking those necessary next steps for the benefit of our children. Choose Life came from a very difficult, painful place. The work that has been done is incredible and is truly making a difference. We need to build on that and carry this momentum forward.”
