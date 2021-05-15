A new economic forum between the Chiefs of Ontario and the provincial government aims to ensure that Indigenous communities move “away from dependency and towards self-sufficiency” in the post-pandemic world.
“If we do this right, this (bi-lateral forum) is going to make First Nations a substantial part of the Ontario, Canadian and global economies,” Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald declared Thursday in a news release.
