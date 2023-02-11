A provincial wilderness park described as “one of Ontario’s best-kept secrets” is to be operated by a foundation with two First Nations as members.
The Mississagi Park Foundation operating agreement, which came into effect on Jan. 15, is to consist of the Serpent River and Mississauga First Nations, along with the City of Elliot Lake.
The 5,000-hectare park, regarded as a paradise for hikers and canoeists, is located about 25 kilometres north of Elliot Lake, accessible by Highway 639.
The foundation is to “ensure all those who visit the park will not only experience its great beauty, but will also gain a deeper and more meaningful understanding of the Anishinaabe culture when they leave,” Mississauga First Nation Chief Bob Chiblow said in a provincial news release.
