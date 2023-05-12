Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) will call a byelection within 30 days for the position of grand chief after a resolution was passed to remove Derek Fox, who had been suspended as grand chief in February.
“On behalf of the leaders of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, we confirm today that Chiefs-in-Assembly have, by way of resolution, ordered that Derek Fox be removed from the office of grand chief due to his violations of the NAN executive council code of conduct while in office as grand chief,” said a statement issued Thursday from the executive council of Nishnawbe Aski Nation.
The executive council is made up of NAN Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Deputy Grand Chief Victor Linklater and Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse.
Fox was suspended with pay on Feb. 26 as an internal investigation was directed into alleged violations of the NAN executive council code of conduct. NAN chiefs confirmed the suspension during an emergency meeting on March 9 and an independent third-party investigation was ordered.
The NAN statments said Fox’s removal came after a review of the Investigation report, and hearing from Fox.
“The position of grand chief has been declared vacant and a byelection will be called within 30 days, in accordance with NAN bylaws,” said the statement, adding, “Chiefs have directed NAN to review the report’s recommendations and create an implementation process for their enactment.”
NAN said they would have no further statement due to the sensitive nature of the in-camera deliberations.
