Thunder Bay police are alerting the public about fraudsters who have become innovative in their attempts to deter skepticism about a common scam aimed at the elderly.
In a bulletin on Wednesday about the so-called grandparent/grandchild scam, police said some fraudsters may use “fake” couriers to pick up cash at a victim’s doorstep, or use other methods of deception.
In the scam, victims are usually informed by telephone that their grandchild has been arrested in a foreign country and requires a large sum to make bail or pay for a lawyer.
In some cases, police said, fraudsters may try to explain why a “grandchild’s” voice is not recognizable by saying they have an injury, like a broken nose, or a bad cold.
“Scams involving in-person contact between victim and accused are rare, but represent extra concern for the victim’s safety,” the police bulletin said.
“If you find yourself face-to-face with a suspected scammer, get to a place of safety and call 911.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.