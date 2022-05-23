Fort Frances-area boaters wondering if their recreational crafts are up to snuff safety-wise can have them inspected for this next week.
OPP marine officers are to conduct the inspections to ensure pleasure boats are in “safe working order,” a provincial news release said last week.
Two inspection sites have been scheduled.
• Emo: Wednesday, 12-6 p.m. at Tompkins Outdoors outlet.
• Fort Frances: Thursday, 12-6 p.m. at Canadian Tire.
Meanwhile, police reminded boaters to stay alert for floating debris — including broken dock material, loose bogs and tree stumps — that have been found in area waterways during high-water conditions this spring.
