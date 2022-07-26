A free bus service from Westfort to Chippewa Park will be available for families attending the Children’s Festival on Saturday.
The bus will leave from the corner of Brown and Frederica streets and families are encouraged to take Thunder Bay Transit’s main line, Edward street route and the Neebing bus service to connect with the charter bus.
There will be no fee to take the charter bus to the park.
The bus will leave Westfort at 11:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 1:20 p.m., and 2:20 p.m.
The bus will leave Chippewa Park to return to Westfort at 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m. and the last bus will leave the park at 4:50 p.m.
