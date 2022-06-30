Getting ready for Canada Day

A City of Thunder Bay stage crew, from left, Nick Barry, Ed Bulmer,

Tyler Avis and Trevor Shedden, set up the main stage Wednesday for

Canada Day entertainment and celebrations at Marina Park. This is the

first time in two years since the beginning of the COVID pandemic

that Canada Day festivities will return to the waterfront park on

Friday.

 The Chronicle-Journal

The City of Thunder Bay announced Wednesday that there will be free

activities and entertainment for Canada Day on Friday at Marina Park.

With community events happening over the entire summer, the fireworks

will not be taking place on Friday, but at a Live on the Waterfront

event at the end of August.

The Canada Day schedule, presented by Ontario Power Generation, gets

underway at noon with community groups CAHEP, Willow Springs, Fabs

Space, Thunder Bay Museum and HMCS Griffon having kiosks in the

Camelot Street parking lot.

Vendors and artisans in the form of Persians in Pastels, The Bear

Stick, Shop Local Thunder Bay and Shelly DuSoleil from Ruby Moon

Mehndi will be set up in the Camelot Street parking lot as well from

2-9 p.m.

At Prince Arthur’s Landing, World Cultural Dance will kick off the

festivities at 1:30 p.m., followed by Dr. Buck and The Blues Bangers

(2:05 p.m.), Shy-Anne Hovorka (3 p.m.), Katherine Nemec (6 p.m.),

Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet (6:45 p.m.) and Arden Bruyere (7:45 p.m.).

The Fort William Rotary House Raffle winner will also be announced at

6:30 p.m. on the main stage and Arabella Dance will perform at the

Waterfront Plaza at 7 p.m.

Free parking will be available at the Court Street Parkade from 10

a.m. to midnight.

There is no general public parking in Marina Park on Friday and no

personal fireworks, alcohol, smoking or vaping are permitted at the

event.

UPDATE:  If you're planning to attend the upcoming, FREE activities and entertainment for Canada Day this July 1, you can park for free at the Court St. Parkade from 10 am to 12 am.

For more information, visit www.thunderbay.ca/canadaday.