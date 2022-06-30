The City of Thunder Bay announced Wednesday that there will be free
activities and entertainment for Canada Day on Friday at Marina Park.
With community events happening over the entire summer, the fireworks
will not be taking place on Friday, but at a Live on the Waterfront
event at the end of August.
The Canada Day schedule, presented by Ontario Power Generation, gets
underway at noon with community groups CAHEP, Willow Springs, Fabs
Space, Thunder Bay Museum and HMCS Griffon having kiosks in the
Camelot Street parking lot.
Vendors and artisans in the form of Persians in Pastels, The Bear
Stick, Shop Local Thunder Bay and Shelly DuSoleil from Ruby Moon
Mehndi will be set up in the Camelot Street parking lot as well from
2-9 p.m.
At Prince Arthur’s Landing, World Cultural Dance will kick off the
festivities at 1:30 p.m., followed by Dr. Buck and The Blues Bangers
(2:05 p.m.), Shy-Anne Hovorka (3 p.m.), Katherine Nemec (6 p.m.),
Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet (6:45 p.m.) and Arden Bruyere (7:45 p.m.).
The Fort William Rotary House Raffle winner will also be announced at
6:30 p.m. on the main stage and Arabella Dance will perform at the
Waterfront Plaza at 7 p.m.
Free parking will be available at the Court Street Parkade from 10
a.m. to midnight.
There is no general public parking in Marina Park on Friday and no
personal fireworks, alcohol, smoking or vaping are permitted at the
event.
UPDATE: If you're planning to attend the upcoming, FREE activities and entertainment for Canada Day this July 1, you can park for free at the Court St. Parkade from 10 am to 12 am.
For more information, visit www.thunderbay.ca/canadaday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.