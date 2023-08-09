It’s nearing time for Thunder Bay movie-lovers to begin taking in some free, big-screen action.
The city will start its Movie Nights in the Parks series on Thursday, showing one movie on each of four days.
All four movies throughout the series were selected through a public poll online in July.
This Thursday it all kicks off at Vickers Park with Encanto, then moves to Boulevard Lake on Aug. 17 with Back to the Future, and comes back to Vickers Park on Aug. 24 with Super Mario Bros.
It then finishes Oct. 15 with a matinee showing indoors at the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre of the movie Grease.
The city advises people to bring blankets and warmer clothes for the park night movie showings, which start at dusk, when it can become chillier. Visitors are welcomed to bring lawn chairs, snacks and beverages.
