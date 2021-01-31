Prospectors and mining companies can access information about mining claims and geological data online on a provincial site.
The free Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) Focus site announced in mid-January “consolidates historical exploration information from various databases into a one-stop, easy-to-use format,” a provincial news release said.
“The OGSFocus tool is a state-of-the-art, customer-focused product that will further solidify Ontario’s position as a leading global jurisdiction in mineral exploration and production,” Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford said in the release.
The tool can be found online at the ministry’s website: mndm.gov.on.ca.
