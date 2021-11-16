Free 15-minute parking for curbside pickup and delivery will end this weekend.
The City of Thunder Bay was offering free parking to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and with many restrictions now lifted in Ontario, it will be time to feed the meters again starting on Monday.
“Now that patrons can access stores in the traditional way, we will be ending the temporary measures put in place during heightened COVID-19 restrictions,” said Jonathan Paske, supervisor for the parking authority, in a news release.
As of Monday, all traditional parking requirements will be enforced.
