The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce will be providing free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to small and medium sized businesses.
The tests will be provided through the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce as well as the provincial and federal governments.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.