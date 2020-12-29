Though many Northerners might feel comfortable at the controls of a snowmobile, few would likely admit to their sledding buddies that their driving skills could use a brushing up.
Now they don’t have to.
The region’s provincial safety agency is providing a free webinar that sledders can view privately on their computers or smartphones.
The one-hour tutorial sponsored by Workplace Safety North pays special attention to logging roads, where sledders often end up even though it’s not the safest place to ride.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
