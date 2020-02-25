The union representing the province’s French-language teachers will strike on Thursday, if an agreement is not reached before then.
Because of the planned strike by the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) members, all schools with the Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boreales will be closed and transportation cancelled.
The affected schools are: ÉSC de La Vérendrye and École catholique Franco-Supérieur in Thunder Bay, École catholique de l’Enfant-Jésus in Dryden, École catholique des Étoiles-du-Nord in Red Lake, École catholique Franco-Terrace in Terrace Bay, École catholique Val-des-Bois in Marathon, École Immaculée-Conception in Ignace, École Notre-Dame-de-Fatima in Longlac and École St-Joseph in Geraldton.
Daycares located within the schools will be open on Thursday.
