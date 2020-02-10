Karen Biscardi said she wasn’t too concerned that the length of her bell bottom pants caused some technical difficulties on the curling rink this weekend because “it’s all part of the fun.”
“We can’t wait to get here and spend the weekend,” said Biscardi, about the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic that took place over the weekend at the Fort William Curling Club.
“It has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Sue Childs, chair of the Hope Classic committee. “It’s not about the curling, it’s about the friendships and camaraderie and raising money.”
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.