When Tyler Bernier decided he’d had enough of fixing cars for a
living, it occurred to him that he’d much rather be sifting through
soil than worn-out engine parts.
“I’d always been interested in gardening, and I noticed that there
wasn’t a lot of options for fresh produce in our stores,” the 36-year-
old mechanic and life-long Sioux Lookout resident said Friday.
So in January, while the country was still in the throes of the
pandemic, an undaunted Bernier installed a series of LED lights in
his basement and set about converting that space into a sea of leafy
greens.
What emerged was Rock Front Family Farm, a local supplier of
“microgreen” vegetables — veggies that are not yet fully grown, but
still taste good and pack plenty of nutrients.
“A lot of people like them because you don’t have to cut them up
(prior to cooking),” Bernier said.
Though not everyone takes it as seriously as Bernier, the pandemic
has inspired a generation of home-based microgreen growers.
The federal government officially defines the products as “young
seedlings of edible vegetables harvested within 14 days of their
germination stage, such as basil, beets and cilantro.”
The province supports microgreen enthusiasts with a word of caution.
“To prevent bacterial contamination of sprouted seeds and
microgreens, producers and vendors of these products should use good
agricultural practices and anti-microbial treatments,” says a
provincial backgrounder.
Bernier’s home-based operation raises sunflowers, radishes, pea-
shoots and broccoli in trays over a 10-day period, then ships them
off to local customers who subscribe to his service on a weekly or
monthly basis.
Bernier said his expanding customer base is mainly in the Sioux
Lookout area, but twice a month he ships product to Dryden.
The business, which was developed on a relative shoestring budget of
about $5,000, is promoted through Facebook. A website is in the
works, Bernier said.
“We got started with literally a bench and four trays,” he said. “Now
we have two production shelves growing anywhere from 30-40 trays of
microgreens a week. We’re hoping in the next year or two to expand,
and that’s where the major investment will be made.”
The setup is also convenient. Since Bernier works out of his house,
he can also focus on his young daughter who has some health-related
issues.
Bernier’s wife Jackie, who is also involved in the family business,
works outside the home at a day care.
Though the operation is currently confined to the home, Bernier said
he’d like to eventually branch out to a 20-acre property the family
acquired just outside town.
“We’d like to start an organic farm,” he said.
Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance tipped his hat to entrepreneurs
like Bernier who choose “to build on our strong economic base.”
“It’s especially encouraging when new, local businesses open their
doors,” Lawrance said in an email. “We appreciate the hard work that
local entrepreneurs contribute to help build a vibrant community.”
