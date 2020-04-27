Gerianne Johnson has found a way to combine her love of photography with her desire to help those in need.
The Thunder Bay photographer came across the Front Steps Project through a social media post from a Boston-based photographer she follows. Through the project families can receive a family portrait on their front steps in return for making a charitable donation.
“I loved what they were doing because while they were working professionals in photography, they were doing this to record history,” said Johnson. “We’re really in an unprecedented situation here.”
The project is a way to record families at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids are home. Parents are at home and it’s like we haven’t done before,” Johnson said. “Mostly, families are running in every directions and right now we’re all just home.”
With the go-ahead from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Johnson brought the project to Thunder Bay and has asked families to donate to the Regional Food Distribution Association, Roots to Harvest or contribute items to neighbourhood blessing boxes.
Johnson takes the photos from the sidewalk or curb, armed with a long lens. The families then donate directly to whichever organization they wish and the donations are whatever families can afford to make.
“This was something like a gift I could offer,” said Johnson “It was a way of providing something for the family — a memory during this time — and it was also a way that could raise funds for our community.”
Thirty families participated in the two-week project, with 27 getting photos and three choosing just to donate as a way to help.
“This was just a way of helping where there is such a tremendous need right now, and doing something I know how to do,” said Johnson.
Johnson set aside two weeks to bring the Front Steps Project to Thunder Bay and has put the project on pause as she’s expecting to become a grandmother any day now. And she also wants to connect with the health unit again and make sure she has their continued endorsement to safely pick the project back up again.
Johnson said the most moving part of the project has been how grateful people have been to help others in need.
“Every little thing we do adds up,” she said. ”A tiny donation from everybody turns out to be a lot of help.”
(This story was originally published on April 23, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.