Police in Sioux Lookout are investigating the theft of frozen food from a business.
They say seven people stole the M&M Meats products from a storage facility next to the business at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 29.
The stolen products are together worth more than $1,000.
The OPP wants anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sioux Lookout police detachment at 807-737-2020 or 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
