The rain stopped just in time for the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra fruit sale that began on April 13.
The first day of a two-day fruit sale took place at the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street, as motorists pulled in the parking lot to pick up their fruit order from symphony volunteers, members and supporters. Pallets of boxed apples, oranges and grapefruit lined the entrance to the building.
Johan Terpstraw, fundraising co-ordinator for the orchestra, says this sale was supposed to take place in the winter, but a surge in COVID-19 cases ended plans for any sale.
“We found a way that we could do it,” said Terpstraw. “It was supposed to be a fruit and cheese sale and that’s what we’ve always done . . . in the fall and in the winter. In this particular case we split them into two because we were able to have a curbside pickup following COVID guidelines.”
That meant they could host the fruit sale now, and put off the distribution of their cheese and local maple syrup sale (tentatively) to the middle of June.
“But if COVID is still bad, it may be the middle of summer or into September,” he said. “I can order cheeses in any time but we have the oranges and grapefruit and it’s good stuff.”
The annual symphony fruit and cheese sales have taken place for almost 50 years.
“I started when they started in 1972-1973. . . I’m just about up to 49 years right now,” he laughed.
Proceeds from the sales go back to the symphony for programs and operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.