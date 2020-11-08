More than 50 homeowners took part in a rally demanding action on pinhole leaks that have been plaguing Thunder Bay residents for nearly a year.
Many residents believe the pinhole leaks are caused by sodium hydroxide — an additive to the water that the city used to control leads levels.
The sodium hydroxide is said to cause corrosion in copper plumbing pipes that create the pinhole leaks. In January, the city stopped using sodium hydroxide in the drinking water system.
A city spokesperson said Wednesday that the city cannot comment publicly on the issue at this time.
“All of a sudden it is a pandemic of pinhole leaks,” said homeowner, Murray Metcalf, during the rally, held just prior to Mayor Bill Mauro holding a virtual town hall meeting on Oct. 21.
Metcalf had his first problem with pinhole leaks on New Year’s Eve and has subsequently had four other pinhole leaks. He has spoken with plumbers who have told him that it was a rare occurrence until a year and a half ago, which is close to the two years that the city has used sodium hydroxide.
“Because of COVID, we have been sitting in our homes enduring this and finally this happened where people are getting together to let the mayor and city council know that there is a significant problem,” he said.
Metcalf has canvassed his neighbourhood speaking to 50 of his neighbours and learned that half of them have experienced pinhole leaks in recent months.
“When you replicate that across the city, because it is happening in many parts of the city, it’s a huge number,” said Metcalf.
He said that a Facebook group — called The Thunder Bay Leaky Pipe Club — has alerted him to some horrific stories and that the problem is way more widespread than he thought.
Patsy Stadnyk organized Wednesday’s rally, which she said was a way to come together as concerned citizens to get action from elected officials.
“The whole city is falling apart and it is time that the city takes responsibility for all of this — if they would have started two years ago, maybe we wouldn’t have had as many problems as we do today,” said Stadnyk.
She has spent $8,500 on repairs to the plumbing in her home and to fix water damage.
“We need to worry about what we need and not have silly ambitions or whatever about what we want, like an indoor soccer turf — that money needs to go to fix the infrastructure of the city,” said Stadnyk.
She is also frustrated by the lack of response from the city after making phone calls and sending emails looking for answers. Another source of frustration is that Stadnyk was charged by the city to turn the water off to her home while her pipes were leaking and a reconnection fee to turn on the water service again.
Deb Tully lives in the Northwood neighbourhood and she too, has horror stories about pinhole leaks.
“When we were out in the spring cheering at seven o’clock for all of our emergency service personnel, I began to realize how widespread in my neighbourhood, how bad the plumbing leaks are,” she said.
On Monday, Tully learned that the main water service line into her home has a leak. She is in the process to see if insurance companies or the city will help with the expense of the needed repairs.
She has been in touch with the city and spoken to the city’s chemist and insurance adjuster to lay a claim if in the future the city is deemed responsible.
Tully wants to see the city start to communicate with homeowners.
“Even though there is a ongoing investigation, they can certainly provide some basic information that would not compromise the investigation and they also need to be telling people what to look for,” she said.
“I should not have to find out through the grapevine.”
Jackie Grace also lives in the Northwood neighbourhood and has had nine separate incidents of pinhole leaks repaired and finely replaced the copper plumbing with plastic and shortly after that the service line to her home broke.
“It is very frustrating because we aren’t getting any answers and through no fault of our own we are having to put up with this and nobody wants to give an answer . . . but apparently there is a gag order and they won’t tell you anything,” said Grace.
During Mayor Bill Mauro’s town hall meeting, he encouraged people having issues with pinhole leaks to contact Tony Santos, manager of compliance and quality control with the city, via email at tony.santos@thunderbay.ca or call 684-2160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.