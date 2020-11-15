A concerted effort to nip forest fires in the bud before they went out of control appears to have paid off, the province says.
“The province’s approach to fire management this year placed an even stronger focus on early detection, combating detected fires with full force in order to keep them small,” a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release said on Oct. 30.
This season, the amount of area burned by forest fires across the province was 15,460 hectares — less than 10 per cent of the 10-year average.
In Ontario, forest fire season officially lasts until Oct. 31.
Another factor that could have limited the amount of area burned was a decision to implement a burn ban between April 3 and May 16, a period that often sees a lot of human-caused grass and brush fires.
The ban went into effect to try and reduce the amount of required firefighting response during the coronavirus pandemic.
This season saw the evacuations of Eabametoong First Nation and the Town of Red Lake due to forest fires.
“Thanks to heroic work by all involved, both of these fires are now out and residents have been able to return to their communities,” Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said in the release.
Also this year, Ontario deployed 150 provincial firefighting personnel to help battle blazes in Australia, Quebec and Oregon.
