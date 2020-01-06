Children and adults gathered around a campfire at Marina Park on Sunday, hearing a story about the Gunilda steam yacht that is shipwrecked in Lake Superior near Rossport.
Sarah Rauh, an interpretation officer co-ordinator with Parks Canada at Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, said she also had stories about area lighthouses, fish, and geology depending on what people were interested to hear.
