Efforts to re-vamp how the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund reviews requests for money could be undermined by a reduction in how much is ultimately awarded to various groups, NDP MPP Michael Mantha warned last month.
Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) said a provincial budget chart shows that the amount to be doled out by the Heritage Fund for 2020-2021 is “estimated” to drop by 20 per cent to just over $47 million.
The estimated amount in 2019-2020 was $60 million, according to the same chart obtained by Mantha.
The province said the Heritage Fund was being streamlined into four new categories to make the application process more efficient.
Mantha said that move will amount to nothing more than a “re-branding” exercise if the province doesn’t actually spend the amount allocated in the fund’s budget.
Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle, who chaired the fund when his party was the government, offered his take when shown the same chart.
“Although the estimates suggest a reduction in spending for the (Heritage Fund), that does not necessarily reflect the year-end investment,” Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said in an email.
Gravelle added: “Having said that, if these numbers hold up, I would be very disappointed to see that happen.”
The current Heritage Fund chairman is Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford. Rickford’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The Heritage Fund, which has been around for more than 30 years, provides grants and loans to Northern municipalities, businesses, Indigenous agencies and art groups.
