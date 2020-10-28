The federal agency reviewing proposals for two new access roads in the Ring of Fire is offering funds for those wanting to conduct research and provide input, but exact amounts have yet to be released.
A spokesman for the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada said Monday the amounts that participants can apply for may be released sometime this week.
The first road under review is a proposed 190-to-230-kilometre, north-south route linking Marten Falls First Nation to the existing Painter Lake logging road north of Nakina.
