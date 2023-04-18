The City of Thunder Bay downtown and core area improvement grants continue to be available to local business owners looking to renovate or spruce up their businesses.
Devon McCloskey, the city’s manager of planning services, says funding is in place for the annual program and intake for applications has been strong from the north, south and Westfort business areas.
"Properties within the three project areas are eligible for funding of up to $25,000 for eligible projects,” she said. “We’ve got the planning and building fee rebate where applications or building permit fees would be rebated up to a maximum of $10,000. We have the upper floor residential office conversion grant equal to 50 per cent of the cost to rehabilitate and convert upper floors to residential or office use.”
She added, to qualify, the main floor does have to be for commercial use.
“Then there’s the main floor commercial conversion which is a grant equal to 50 percent of the cost to rehabilitate and convert a main floor to commercial use, up to a maximum of $10,000,” McCloskey explained. Then there is the commercial facade improvement grant which is equal to 50 percent of the cost to improve a commercial building facade up to a maximum of $10,000.”
McCloskey says the city would be reimbursing the funds once the work is complete. Applicants must provide a minimum of two quotes and will have two years to complete the work.
Last October, Marcella Vallelunga began major restoration for the development of her exquisite Laviche Cafe in the former Barbecupid space.
She said once you get into the actual renovation of a space, it’s not just about all the pretty things. The structural aspect needs to be addressed first.
“The grants provide a great opportunity to get a little bit of extra money to do things that you probably wouldn’t have been able to do,” she said. “It helped assist in some of the aesthetics because being in downtown (north core), there was a lot of structural stuff that had to get done before we could get to the aesthetics.”
New ceiling repairs, framing and tile installation, mudded and painted walls, installed floor, carpeting, and front countertop installation, among other renos, have kept Vallelunga and contractor Nathan Kushner, owner of Industrial Craftsman, busy since last fall.
Anton Demeprakopoulos, the owner of St. Paul Rentals, with his father Dimitri, was able to divide the $25,000 grant to fund three major projects in his building. He was able to convert two spaces, which he called “end of life” spaces, into brand-new modern apartments. He also used the funds to refurbish the former Eat Local Tacos space into a modern business space for Lakeside Pottery Studio and Cafe.
Demeprakopoulos, who holds a master’s degree in real estate infrastructure, says it’s great to see young professionals and individuals in downtown Thunder Bay. He was happy to have the funding to upgrade his 11-space building for residential housing and for local businesses.
“I studied urbanization and I know how important it is to be living downtown and to have walkability because you can walk to a grocery store, you can walk to a coffee shop and you can walk to work,” he said. "Those are the things that are important key aspects of living downtown.”
The City of Thunder Bay offers several funding opportunities to qualified people, within specified criteria and guidelines. Visit thunderbay.ca for more information.
