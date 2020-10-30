The federal agency reviewing two proposals for new access roads in the Ring of Fire has announced maximum funding amounts for those wanting to conduct research and provide input into the projects.
The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada said Thursday individuals and organizations can apply for up to just over $12,000, while Indigenous communities can apply for up to just under $90,000.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.
The first road under review is a proposed 190-230-kilometre, north-south route linking Marten Falls First Nation to the existing Painter Lake logging road north of Nakina.
