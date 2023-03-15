More than $435,000 in provincial funding for media projects in the Thunder Bay area was announced on Tuesday.
The money, provided through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, will be used for film and music productions as well as graphic design internships.
Shebafilms Studios is receiving $119,000 to produce the feature film, Mr. Noah and the Second Flood, as well as more than $28,000 to hire a 2D animator and character designer intern.
Audio and music production company, Blueprints, is receiving more than $108,000 to renovate its new studio and purchase equipment.
Pastime Productions received $62,000 to produce the documentary A Sobering Story, and Friends of the Finnish Labour Temple is the recipient of nearly $35,000 to hire a research TV intern and nearly $34,000 to hire a graphics and animation intern.
Shout Media is also receiving more than $48,000 to hire two graphic design interns.
“Our government continues to make targeted investments, which support economic development and growth right here in Thunder Bay,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, in a news release. “These investments demonstrate how, together with our northern partners, we are building strong, vibrant communities and creating real opportunities for the people who live and work in the North.”
Kelly Saxberg, president of Shebafilms Studios, said the funding has provided the studios with the ability to build a production team in Thunder Bay to produce different media projects that focus on the history of the Lakehead.
“This team consists of a diverse group of young artists and historians who can follow their dreams in Thunder Bay instead of having to move out of Northern Ontario,” Saxberg said. “NOHFC support in assisting us in providing meaningful opportunities to youth today will pay big dividends to our community for years to come.”
